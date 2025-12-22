Minister Balayeva extends congratulations on Archivist’s Day

The historical path of Kazakhstan’s formation and dynamic development, as well as its achievements in the economy, science, culture, sports, and other fields during the years of Independence, are reflected in the holdings of state archives.

Today, 236 state archives operate across the country, preserving 74,725 archival collections with a total volume of 27.8 million units of storage. More than 3 million files have been converted into electronic format, significantly increasing the accessibility of archival materials for researchers and citizens. As historical and cultural heritage, these documents are in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad, including within the international academic community.

It was highlighted the archival sector is developing actively.

This year, pursuant to the directives from the Head of State given at the IV National Qurultay (Congress), the Culture and Information Ministry approved a roadmap for the creation of the National Digital Archive portal, which provides for the integration of archival, museum, and library documentary materials.

The national archival holdings of Kazakhstan are systematically replenished with unique sources. As part of the framework of the Archive-2025 project, studies were conducted in the archives, libraries, and scientific institutions of 14 countries, including Germany, Poland, France, Türkiye, India, Iran, Egypt, and the countries of Central Asia. As a result, more than 7,000 valuable documents on the history of Kazakhstan were collected and are being gradually introduced into scholarly circulation.

A modern archivist is a versatile professional with high intellectual potential, combining the competencies of a document management expert, researcher, IT specialist, restorer, and analyst.

In 2025, by decree of the Head of State, three archivists were awarded the Order of Kurmet, two received the Yenbek ardageri (Veteran of Labor) Medal, and one was awarded the jubilee medal “30 Years of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

In addition, 197 employees and veterans of the sector were honored with departmental awards, including 64 people who received the badge “Best Specialist of the Archival Sector.”

The state is taking systematic measures to support archivists. This year, 265 specialists completed training, and in 2025 the average salary level of archival sector employees increased by 29%.

In her congratulatory message, Balayeva extended her sincere gratitude to archival workers for their contribution to the development of archival affairs, the enrichment of the archival holdings, and the introduction of documentary heritage into scholarly circulation.