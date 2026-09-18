Millions a year and tax-free payments: How much do heads of state earn?

Singapore

According to a report by an independent committee reviewing the remuneration of political office holders, the annual package for Singapore’s president listed as current in the document is equivalent to $1.22 million.

The committee proposed increasing the amount to $2 million. This would represent an increase of approximately 63.6%. However, the report contains recommendations and does not confirm that the new rates have taken effect.

The proposed calculation is based on a monthly salary equivalent to $143,000. The annual package comprises 12 monthly salaries, a 13th-month payment and an annual variable component, assumed in the calculation to equal one additional month’s salary.

The president does not receive an individual performance bonus or a national bonus tied to the country’s socioeconomic indicators. The report attributes this to the distinction between the president’s responsibilities and the government’s executive functions.

For comparison, the committee proposed raising the prime minister’s annual remuneration from $1.74 million to $2.85 million.

Switzerland

According to the government publication How much does a federal councillor earn?, the gross annual salary of a member of Switzerland’s Federal Council, effective January 1, 2026, is equivalent to $579,000. Like the salaries of federal employees, it is adjusted for inflation but does not increase in real terms.

An additional payment equivalent to $14,500 is made during the year in which a councilor serves as president. This brings the president’s annual remuneration to $593,000, excluding the expense allowance.

A separate annual expense allowance equivalent to $36,300 is also provided. This amount is not index-linked.

Federal Council members also have their telephone and internet costs covered and receive official vehicles and a first-class annual rail pass. Private use of a vehicle incurs a monthly charge equivalent to 0.9% of its purchase price.

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Austria

According to the Austrian Court of Audit, the federal president’s remuneration is set at 280% of a statutory base amount. In 2026, this base remains equivalent to $11,100 following the cancellation of index-linked increases for federal office holders. This produces a monthly salary of $31,100 before deductions.

The president is also entitled to additional payments equivalent to a 13th and 14th monthly salary. Including these payments, estimated annual remuneration amounts to $436,000.

United States

The U.S. president’s annual salary is set by law at $400,000, paid in monthly instalments. This rate has been in effect since January 20, 2001.

An additional $50,000 a year is provided for expenses related to official duties. This allowance is excluded from the president’s taxable income, and any unused balance is returned to the Treasury. These provisions are set out in Section 102 of Title 3 of the United States Code.

For salary comparisons, the figure used is $400,000, excluding the official expense allowance.

Spain

The Spanish Royal Household’s 2026 budget sets King Felipe VI’s personal remuneration at the equivalent of $338,000.

According to the Royal Household’s official website, the amounts include a 1.5% increase over the rates in effect on December 31, 2025.

The same document lists separate payments equivalent to $187,000 to Queen Letizia and $153,000 to Queen Sofía. These amounts are not included in the head of state’s personal remuneration.

Finland

The president of Finland receives annual remuneration equivalent to $187,000. According to the president’s official website, the amount set in euros has been in effect since March 1, 2024, and remains unchanged until Parliament decides otherwise.

A distinctive feature of the Finnish system is that the president’s remuneration and housing benefit are tax-free. Other presidential income is taxed under the normal rules.

The state also covers the maintenance, heating, lighting and furnishing of the residence, as well as the necessary staff. The president’s spouse receives no separate remuneration by virtue of their status.

After serving for six years or more, a former president is entitled to a full pension equal to 60% of the presidential remuneration in effect at the time. At the current rate, this amounts to $112,000 a year. The pension is also tax-free.

India

India’s Presidents’ Emoluments and Pension Act sets the president’s monthly remuneration at the equivalent of $5,250. This amounts to $63,000 a year.

The law also provides a lifetime pension for a president who has completed their term or resigned, equivalent to half the monthly presidential remuneration. At the stated rate, this amounts to $2,625 a month.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple had set new CEO John Ternus’s annual base salary at $3 million.