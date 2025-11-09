Mild tsunami reach northeast Japan after M6.9 quake, no damage reported

The Japan Meteorological Agency, which revised the magnitude from an earlier reported 6.7, issued an alert for tsunami up to 1 meter for Iwate Prefecture following the temblor, which struck at 5:03 p.m. off the Sanriku coast at a depth of about 16 kilometers.

The quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

Residents in Iwate's coastal area, including Ofunato, Rikuzentakata and Otsuchi, were urged to evacuate. The tsunami alert and evacuation orders were lifted later Sunday.

Tsunami waves of 20 centimeters were observed in Kuji and Ofunato, while 10-cm ones reached Miyako and Kamaishi, according to the agency.

Operation of the Tohoku shinkansen between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations was temporarily halted after the quake caused power outages, according to its operator JR East.

