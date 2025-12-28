Milan issues New Year’s Eve rules and bans on drinks and fireworks

Glass bottles, cans, and spirits are banned from 6:00 p.m. December 31 to 6:00 a.m. until January 1, the sale, distribution, or takeaway of beverages in glass containers or cans is prohibited in the 90/91 area. Exceptions apply only to table service inside bars and restaurants.

Piazza Duomo restrictions will start earlier, at 1:00 p.m. December 31, bans extend to Piazza Duomo and surrounding streets. Within a 200-meter radius, it is forbidden to carry, deposit, or use glass bottles, cans, or spray devices, as well as to possess or use fireworks, firecrackers, rockets, or pyrotechnics of any kind.

Draft beverages may only be served in paper or plastic cups.

Mobile vendors, street food stalls, and itinerant sales are prohibited in the restricted areas.

The ordinance applies to businesses and vendors within the perimeter bounded by major roads, including Viale Cassala, Viale Isonzo, Viale Umbria, Viale dei Mille, Viale Abruzzi, Viale Brianza, Via Lunigiana, Viale Marche, Viale Jenner, Viale Monteceneri, Viale Renato Serra, Viale Murillo, Viale Ranzoni, Viale Bezzi, and Viale Misurata.

Similar measures were enforced last year.