Microsoft offers voluntary exit packages to 60,000 employees

The Voluntary Exit Offer is available to eligible employees in participating organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and India. It covers employees at level 70 and below.

The time-limited program offers financial support and career planning resources to employees who choose to leave the company. Participation is voluntary, and availability depends on individual organizations, their business priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs.

Eligible employees will receive emails containing details of their offers.

The initiative builds on lessons from the company's Voluntary Retirement Program introduced earlier this year. Microsoft said the new offer aims to give employees more flexibility while helping teams adapt to changing requirements.

Microsoft had 223,000 employees worldwide at the end of June 2026, down from 228,000 at the end of 2025, according to regulatory filings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BMW offered employees up to €650,000 to leave under a voluntary redundancy scheme.