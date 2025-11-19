Microsoft, NVIDIA and Anthropic forge major new AI Alliance

Anthropic will scale its Claude models on Microsoft Azure using NVIDIA powered systems. The company committed to purchasing 30 billion dollars of Azure compute and may secure additional capacity up to 1 gigawatt.

NVIDIA and Anthropic are launching a technology partnership that will focus on co-designing future model architectures and optimizing Anthropic workloads on NVIDIA’s upcoming systems. Anthropic’s initial compute commitment includes up to 1 gigawatt of capacity built on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin technologies.

Microsoft will extend Claude availability across Azure AI Foundry, offering customers Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Haiku 4.5. With this expansion, Claude becomes the only frontier model accessible on all major global cloud platforms. Microsoft will also continue supporting Claude within its Copilot products, including GitHub Copilot and Copilot Studio.

As part of the agreements, NVIDIA plans to invest up to 10 billion dollars in Anthropic, while Microsoft will invest up to 5 billion dollars. Company leaders Dario Amodei, Satya Nadella and Jensen Huang met to present the partnerships and outline their shared roadmap for AI development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NVIDIA and Nokia joined forces to build AI platform for 6G.