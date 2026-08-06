Microsoft deletes its Windows 11 32GB RAM recommendation

The deleted articles, first reported by Windows Latest, had advised that while 16GB of RAM was sufficient for most gamers, 32GB was the ideal choice for users playing the most demanding games or running heavily modded titles. Another article described 32GB as the "no-worries zone" for gaming. Both pages now redirect to the Windows Learning Center homepage.

The change comes as the cost of DRAM memory has increased sharply this year, making higher-capacity memory upgrades more expensive for consumers and PC manufacturers.

At the same time, Microsoft has introduced new Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 13 models with entry-level configurations featuring 8GB of RAM. However, these models do not meet the company's own Copilot+ PC requirements, which require at least 16GB of memory.

Microsoft has also updated its product messaging, describing 8GB of RAM as suitable for everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming, schoolwork, and productivity applications, marking a notable shift from its earlier emphasis on higher memory capacities.

The company is now focusing on reducing Windows 11's memory usage instead of encouraging users to buy more RAM. On July 31, Microsoft announced plans to optimize Windows 11 for systems with 8GB of RAM or more, saying it aims to reduce the operating system's memory footprint to deliver a faster and more responsive experience. The improvements are expected by the end of 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that memory chip prices are expected to rise much faster than previously anticipated over the next 16 months.