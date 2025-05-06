Mexico launches strategy to protect steel, textile, footwear industries

The plan aims to protect and boost domestic production and jobs, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, adding that the country's "Made in Mexico (Hecho en Mexico)" campaign will begin in June.

In the case of steel, companies that want to import steel products must register with the Economy Ministry and provide detailed information about their steel mills as required, regardless of where they are located.

These measures, Ebrard said, seek to prevent importers from evading tariffs.

As earlier reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Thursday that tariffs on Mexico will be paused until April 2, applying to anything covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).