Mexico exports rise 4.7 pct in first eight months of 2025

From January to August, exports totaled 425.15 billion U.S. dollars, with manufacturing shipments climbing 6.5 percent, INEGI said in its monthly trade report. Imports edged up 0.4 percent to 425.68 billion dollars in the same period.

In a separate report, Banorte, one of Mexico's largest private banks, cautioned that trade flows could face headwinds in the coming months amid legislative changes and the scheduled review of the Mexico-United States-Canada Agreement.

Mexico relies heavily on the United States -- its neighbor and largest trading partner -- for trade. Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued a tariff-driven trade policy targeting countries he says treat the United States unfairly.