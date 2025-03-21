Mexico and Kazakhstan eye deepening mutual cooperation

The presentation ceremony took place at the official residence of the Mexican head of state – the National Palace.

As part of the official ceremony, Ambassador Turganbekov held a brief conversation with President Sheinbaum, during which the Mexican part received warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Mexico as a key partner in Latin America.

In turn, President Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico’s serious interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The ceremony of presenting credentials was also attended by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente.

