Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 21-23

According to the national weather agency, another northwestern cyclone is moving to Kazakhstan and will shift in the eastern direction, which will bring snow, rain and black ice. Chances of blizzard will be high in the country’s north.

From November 22, the western, north-western and northern regions of Kazakhstan will experience a vast Siberian anticyclone, which will bring weather without precipitation.

Gusty wind and fog are expected across the country. Air temperature is not expected to change.