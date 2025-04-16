Metallurgical plant to produce 3mln tons of steel in Zhambyl region

One such initiative is the construction of a metallurgical plant in the Jibek Joly special economic zone in the Shu district, with the Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region, Yerbol Karashukeyev, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the plant.

China’s leading metallurgical company, Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd, will build the plant with a production capacity of up to 3 million tons per year.

The total investment will amount to 564 billion tenge. The project will create 2,500 jobs (over 1,000 in the first phase).

Leveraging its extensive experience, the company plans to establish a full-cycle operation for deep processing of iron ore to produce high-quality, competitive products. In the first phase, it will produce up to 1 million tons of rebar, wire, and angle steel, followed by 2 million tons of profile and strip steel in the second phase.

The plant will adopt direct reduced iron (DRI) technology to ensure high iron content in its products. The combination of scientific approaches and modern industrial technologies will enhance the environmental sustainability of production.

The plant’s launch will create a solid foundation for the development of related industries, increase the region’s export potential, and generate new jobs.

“Thanks to the support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Government, the region is fostering a favorable investment climate, implementing major international projects, and developing strategic sectors of economy. A portfolio of 82 projects worth 3.6 trillion tenge has been formed in Zhambyl region, creating over 10,000 jobs. In 2025, 30 projects worth 175.2 billion tenge are scheduled for implementation. In the first quarter of 2025, investments increased by 37.1% compared to last year. Today’s project is also an example of successful public-private cooperation and a symbol of new opportunities and sustainable growth,” said the akim of the region.

Chairman of the Board of one of China's leading metallurgical companies, Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd., Zeng Zhaoqiang thanked the government for its support and expressed confidence that the project would further strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and China.

