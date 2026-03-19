Meta to end encrypted Instagram DMs starting May

The change, confirmed in an update on Instagram’s support pages, means the company will once again be able to access the content of messages exchanged between users. Previously, such access was restricted for chats where end-to-end encryption (E2EE) had been enabled.

“End-to-end encrypted messages and calls ensure that only you and the people that you're communicating with can see or listen to what is sent, and no one else, not even Meta, can do so. Bear in mind that for reporting and optional features, you or someone in the chat may still choose to share messages with Meta,” the company described in its post.

The feature was introduced on Instagram in 2023 as an optional setting, requiring users to manually enable encryption for individual chats. It was never fully integrated across the platform’s messaging system and remained limited in functionality.

Meta cites low adoption of encrypted chats and increasing pressure from regulators and law enforcement agencies as the reason for the change. Authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, have argued that encryption can hinder efforts to detect and prevent crimes, particularly those involving minors.

“If you have chats that are affected by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages that you may want to keep. If you're on an older version of Instagram, you may also need to update the app before you can download your affected chats,” Instagram advised before the feature is removed.

Despite the change, Meta is not abandoning encryption entirely. End-to-end encryption will continue to be supported by WhatsApp by default, while Messenger is still moving toward broader implementation.

Earlier, Qazinfrom reported that Instagram introduced a new feature that notifies parents if their teenage children repeatedly search for harmful content on the platform.