Meta plans massive $95 billion fundraising drive for AI

The company announced on October 26 that it would launch two public offerings worth approximately $35 billion combined. These include $22.5 billion in Class A common stock and $12.5 billion in depositary shares representing preferred stock. Meta also plans to establish a separate program that could raise another $60 billion through future share sales.

The $60 billion program is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, following the launch of Meta's new Class C common stock. The company has not finalized the program's terms and timing, and there is no guarantee it will proceed as planned.

Meta said it expects to spend $135 billion to $145 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, largely to expand the computing capacity needed for AI development. Its investments support AI assistants, business tools, AI-powered glasses and other products.

The company said its AI investments are already improving user engagement, advertising performance and revenue generation. Meta reported $97 billion in operating cash flow during the first 9 months of 2026 and held approximately $82 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of September.

Chipmakers NVIDIA, AMD and Broadcom have indicated interest in purchasing up to $5 billion in Meta shares under the offering. However, these indications are nonbinding and do not guarantee purchases.

Meta said it plans to finance its AI expansion through a combination of operating cash flow, debt, strategic partnerships and equity capital.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay $25 billion for misleading Facebook users.