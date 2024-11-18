Met service predicts foggy weather across Kazakhstan Nov 19

Fog is expected to blanket Astana city tonight and in the morning tomorrow, as well as west, south and east of Aktobe region, north, east and south of Atyrau region, north and south of Kostanay region, north and center of Mangistau region, south and east of Pavlodar region, west and south of Akmola region.

Icy road conditions are forecast in Ulytau region’s south at night, and in the region’s west, east and south in the daytime. Fog is expected to cover the region’s central parts and its administrative center Zhezkazgan at night and in the morning.

Northern and eastern parts of the West Kazakhstan region as well as Uralsk city will also brace for foggy conditions on Tuesday, with black ice forecast in the daytime in the west and north.

Roads in Karaganda region’s south will be icy tomorrow. Fog will blanket the region’s northern and easter areas at night and in the morning.

Kyzylorda region will see heavy precipitation (rain and snow) in the daytime. Northern and central areas will brace for fog and black ice.

Heavy rain will hit Turkistan region’s mountainous districts, with foggy conditions expected in the north, west, south, mountainous and piedmont areas. Thunderstorm is possible in mountainous districts. Wind speed may reach 15-20 meters per second.

Fog will spread over southern and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region too. Black ice will form on the roads of mountainous areas at night and in the morning. Wind speed may reach 15-20 meters per second.