Met Gala 2026 dress code announced

he theme is directly linked to the spring exhibition Costume Art, which will open at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibition will focus on the role of the “dressed body” in the history of art and fashion. It will feature around 400 objects from the Costume Institute’s collection, presented alongside paintings, sculptures, and other works spanning approximately 5,000 years of art history. The exhibition will be housed in the museum’s new Condé M. Nast Galleries, located next to the Great Hall.

The gala will traditionally take place on the first Monday of May. As in previous years, the full guest list remains confidential, but the event’s co-chairs have already been announced. They include singer Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman, tennis player Venus Williams, as well as Anna Wintour, global chief content officer and artist director at Condé Nast.

The Met Gala host committee, co-chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz, brings together representatives of music, film, fashion, and sports, including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as honorary chairs of the gala and exhibition and will act as the project’s lead sponsors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the theme of the 2026 Met Gala and the accompanying Costume Institute exhibition was announced in November 2025.