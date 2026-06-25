Messi leads World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race after explosive start

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has moved to the top of the scoring charts. The 39-year-old forward has scored five goals in two matches, making him the outright leader in the Golden Boot race. Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria, then added a brace in a 2-0 win over Austria.

Norway striker Erling Haaland is second with four goals. The Norwegian star scored twice against Iraq in a 4-1 victory and added two more in Norway’s 3-2 win over Senegal.

France forward Kylian Mbappé is level with Haaland on four goals. Mbappé scored two goals against Senegal in a 3-1 win, then added another brace in France’s 3-0 victory over Iraq.

Germany striker Deniz Undav is fourth in the standings with three goals. Undav scored once in Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curaçao and twice in a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire. He has also provided two assists.

Completing the top five is Canada captain Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick in Group B as his team secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar.

After two rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the top five goal scorers are Lionel Messi (5), Erling Haaland (4), Kylian Mbappé (4), Deniz Undav (3), and Jonathan David (3).

The third round of group-stage matches will begin on June 25 (Astana time), with Switzerland facing Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina taking on Qatar in Group B. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at midnight local time.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, had set a new record as the all-time top goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.