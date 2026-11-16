Megaspeed says woman linked to ex-Nvidia CEO left company in 2025

According to a statement issued by Megaspeed on November 15, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, stepped down from her executive position on August 30, 2025, and has not held any role at the company since.

The company declined to address allegations concerning her reported personal relationship with Jensen Huang, saying it does not comment on private matters.

Megaspeed also disputed media reports concerning its business activities, maintaining that certain allegations about its operations were not supported by verifiable evidence.

The company said it had engaged external legal counsel to conduct an internal investigation as scrutiny intensified over its business dealings and compliance with U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology.

What Singapore’s investigation found

The latest statement follows an official update from Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs on November 12 concerning an investigation into Megaspeed and several individuals.

According to the ministry, Singaporean authorities began investigating the company in February 2025 over suspected false declarations related to server purchases.

Huang was questioned because she had served as Megaspeed’s CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers.

However, authorities concluded in February 2026 that there was insufficient evidence to establish her involvement in the suspected offenses.

Police nevertheless determined that Huang had knowingly provided inaccurate information to minimize her role at the company. She received a stern warning and was barred from re-entering Singapore.

Her passport was returned on February 26, 2026, and she left the country the same day.

The ministry emphasized that Huang had not been investigated for espionage in Singapore.

Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing.

Allegations surrounding Nvidia

The controversy has drawn international attention following reports linking Huang to former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and allegations of possible Chinese intelligence involvement.

However, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs previously clarified that its authorities had not investigated Huang’s alleged ties to Chinese intelligence or her reported relationship with the Nvidia executive.

The distinction is significant, as allegations of espionage have not been established by Singapore’s investigation.

The case has also raised broader questions about the international supply chain for advanced artificial intelligence chips and compliance with U.S. technology export controls.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. lawmakers have requested testimony from former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and senior company and government officials amid growing national security concerns over a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.