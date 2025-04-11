Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council kicks off in Almaty

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed the members of the delegations.

The meeting began with a traditional photo-op, after which the ministers proceeded to the discussion of the key issues of regional and international cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Addressing the participants, Nurtleu said that year 2025 is being held in t under the sign of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "During the difficult war years, Kazakhstanis fought steadfastly at the front, showing courage and heroism," he said adding that Kazakhstan played a special role as a strategic rear with 1.2 million soldiers or almost 20% of the population mobilized.

“During the war years, Kazakhstan sent more than 5 million tons of bread and 800 thousand tons of meat to the front. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakhstan lead, which clearly reflects the true scale of Kazakhstan’s contribution to the common Victory,” he said.

He congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Victory Day and wished them peace, happiness and wellbeing.

The meeting is expected to focus on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening cooperation within the CIS. Special attention will be given to the coordination of efforts in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other areas of interaction.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As part of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting in the Central Asia-Russia format, the participants will discuss the topical issues of interaction of the region’s countries in trade-economic and investment, transport-logistics, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres, and in regional security ensuring.

The sides will also discuss the process of the CIS states’ preparation for celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the CIS and enhancing border security.

Earlier, Murat Nurtleu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Almaty. The sides had an in-depth discussion of implementation of the agreements concluded at the highest and high levels, as well as the relevant issues of interaction in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres.

On the occasion of celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, the foreign ministers participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Eternal Flame of the Glory Memorial in the 28th Panfilov Guardsmen Park.

Last year, the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council was held in Moscow.