Meeting of Central Asian, Nordic FMs in Vienna highlights regional cooperation opportunities

The meeting was held as part of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and brought together the representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The sides discussed a number of issues of practical interaction between Central Asian and Nordic countries in the fields of economy, environment, transport and logistics, education, innovations, and regional partnership promotion.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev spoke about deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia and highlighted opportunities to promote mutually beneficial collaboration with Nordic countries both at the bilateral and multilateral level.

At the conclusion of the meeting, readiness to further advance the Central Asia – Northern Europe dialogue was reaffirmed and the importance of regular contacts and experience sharing on key areas of mutual interest was underscored.

Kazakhstan expressed its commitment to strengthening the partnership, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to ensure sustainable development and reinforce stability across the space of interregional cooperation.