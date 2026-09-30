Mediterranean countries agree on water priorities through 2030

According to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment, the agreement was reached at the second UfM Ministerial Meeting on Water in Rome on September 28, the first such meeting since 2017. The gathering took place amid growing water scarcity and climate pressures across the Mediterranean.

“The Mediterranean is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to water scarcity and the impacts of climate change. By setting out the priorities for national action and regional cooperation on sustainable water management, building a water-smart economy, climate adaptation and mitigation, financing and infrastructure, I’m convinced that today’s meeting will significantly contribute to enhanced water resilience in the region,” Jessika Roswall, European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, said.

Participants endorsed the Second UfM Ministerial Declaration on Water, which sets priorities for achieving water-related Sustainable Development Goals from 2026 to 2030.

They also launched the Rome Initiative on Water, the region’s contribution to the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December. The initiative aims to turn national water priorities into projects that can attract financing, particularly in Southern and Eastern Mediterranean countries.

Ministers also endorsed three regional frameworks covering the water-energy-food-ecosystems nexus, water financing and digitalisation of the water sector.

The European Commission said the measures will support sustainable water management and strengthen the region’s resilience to climate change.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UNESCO warned of a 100% chance of a tsunami at least 1 meter high occurring in the Mediterranean over the next 30-50 years.