Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan remains acute - MP

The measles situation in Kyrgyzstan remains acute, Member of the Parliament Aida Isatbek kyzy told at a session of the Jogorke Kenesh.

She said that 8 children have already died, and 229 cases of measles infection have been registered to date.

"One of the main reasons for the spread of measles in the republic is that parents refuse to vaccinate their children for religious reasons. I ask that this issue be included in the agenda in April. We must hear information from the Cabinet of Ministers," the MP noted.

