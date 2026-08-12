Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: Death toll rises to 885

Of the total number of measles-linked fatalities, 99 were lab-confirmed measles deaths.

941 new symptomatic cases were reported on Wednesday.

84 confirmed infections were added, bringing totals to 136,320 symptomatic cases and 17,115 confirmed cases.

121,013 children were admitted to hospitals since mid-March, while 116,827 recovered and were discharged.

Bangladesh has become the most affected country globally in the current measles outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The outbreak was recognized in April, with herd immunity lost due to declining vaccination coverage.

Since April 5, the Health Ministry has immunized 19.25 million children through a special campaign, alongside routine vaccinations.

The outbreak highlights gaps in vaccination coverage, while WHO stresses the need to restore herd immunity.

Ongoing infections show that despite mass immunization, the epidemic remains unabated.

As written before, Kostanay recorded 167 measles cases in the first half of 2026, up from just 10 cases during the same period last year.