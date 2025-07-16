EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Measles and whopping cough cases slowing down in Kazakhstan

    15:07, 16 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee affirmed on Wednesday the epidemiological situation remained stable across the country in the six months of this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Measles and whopping cough cases slowing down in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

    The Committee said case numbers in 31 infectious diseases slowed down, with measles cases dropping 12.1fold, whopping cough cases – 6.8fold, Hepatitis A cases – 2.4fold, coronavirus cases – 2.1fold, giardiasis cases – 30%, and ascaridosis cases – 20%.

    "In the reporting period, there were no cases of 24 infections, including plague, cholera, diphtheria, polio, typhoid, and paratyphoid fever".

    Under the national immunization schedule, over 336,000 children were vaccinated for measles and up to 480,000 for whopping cough, with the necessary vaccination coverage reached.

    The Committee added 148,444 girls received one dose of HPV vaccines and 86,745 girls – both doses.

    Earlier, it was reported whooping cough cases soar in Japan, yearly tally tops 40,000. 

    Healthcare Measles Whooping cough Vaccination HPV vaccine
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All