Measles and whopping cough cases slowing down in Kazakhstan

The Committee said case numbers in 31 infectious diseases slowed down, with measles cases dropping 12.1fold, whopping cough cases – 6.8fold, Hepatitis A cases – 2.4fold, coronavirus cases – 2.1fold, giardiasis cases – 30%, and ascaridosis cases – 20%.

"In the reporting period, there were no cases of 24 infections, including plague, cholera, diphtheria, polio, typhoid, and paratyphoid fever".

Under the national immunization schedule, over 336,000 children were vaccinated for measles and up to 480,000 for whopping cough, with the necessary vaccination coverage reached.

The Committee added 148,444 girls received one dose of HPV vaccines and 86,745 girls – both doses.

