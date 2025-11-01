Massive glacier collapses in Tajikistan

On October 25, 2025, the movement and separation of a large section of the Dehdal Glacier in in Tojikobod district were recorded. A massive chunk of ice, measuring up to 1,500 meters in length and 50 meters in height, shifted downward. The main cause of glacier advection was an increase in air temperature and a prolonged absence of precipitation. These conditions led to intensive glacier melting and a change in the water balance, said Tajikistan’s Agency for Hydrometeorology.

According to Tajik authorities, the ice collapse did not result in casualties or damage. However, experts warn that due to heavy rainfall and potential further break-offs, some settlements may face a risk of flooding and landslides.

Tajikistan has more than 14,000 glaciers. Both large and small glaciers serve as the main source of water in Central Asia, but over the past 30 years, more than 1,000 glaciers have completely disappeared due to global warming.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan called on the international community to address urgent challenges related to the cryosphere, warning that the region’s glaciers - key sources of freshwater - are rapidly disappearing.