Maritime traffic through Strait of Hormuz falls over weekend

A total of 32 vessels transited the strategic waterway between Aug. 7 and 9, with routing remaining concentrated, including 17 movements through the Iranian Unilateral Scheme and 10 classified as route undetermined, maritime tracker MarineTraffic announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait recorded significantly higher activity, registering 116 confirmed crossings during the same three-day period.

Daily vessel movements through Bab el-Mandeb held relatively steady, recording 43 transits on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.

Persistent AIS visibility concerns continued along the route as operators logged 12 dark transits over the weekend.

Saturday recorded elevated risk activity in the waterway, including 10 sanctioned crossings and eight dark transits.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed a trilateral security pact in Mecca under which an armed attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.