    March-past of China's V-Day parade begins with flag-guarding echelon flying over Tian'anmen Square

    07:47, 3 September 2025

    The march-past of the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War began in Beijing on Wednesday, Xinhua reports. 

    China
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    An air echelon flew over Tian'anmen Square, escorting flags of the Communist Party of China, the People's Republic of China, and the People's Liberation Army.

    China
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Another air echelon, consisting of 26 helicopters, followed in a formation that formed huge numerical shapes of 8 and 0, symbolizing the 80th anniversary of the victory.

    Three helicopters flew by with banners that respectively read "Justice prevails", "Peace prevails" and "The people prevail."

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President attends military parade in Beijing as honorary guest.

