March-past of China's V-Day parade begins with flag-guarding echelon flying over Tian'anmen Square

An air echelon flew over Tian'anmen Square, escorting flags of the Communist Party of China, the People's Republic of China, and the People's Liberation Army.

Photo credit: Akorda

Another air echelon, consisting of 26 helicopters, followed in a formation that formed huge numerical shapes of 8 and 0, symbolizing the 80th anniversary of the victory.

Three helicopters flew by with banners that respectively read "Justice prevails", "Peace prevails" and "The people prevail."

As earlier reported, the Kazakh President attends military parade in Beijing as honorary guest.