March economic snapshot: Regional and sectoral inflation insights
The Bureau of National Statistics' most recent annual inflation figures revealed notable rises in a number of industries. Prices for consumer products, housing utilities, services, and transportation increased over the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Bureau of National Statistics.
Sewerage rates increased by 23.7%, central heating by 19%, electricity by 14.3%, piped gas by 13.3%, and cold water rates by 88.4%. The cost of housing maintenance went up by 11%.
Vacation package services (+47.3%), communication services (+13.9%), healthcare services (+13.4%), auto maintenance and repair (+12.9%), personal care services (+12.6%), public catering (+11.3%), and recreation and sports activities (+9.2%) saw the biggest increases in the services sector. The cost of transportation also increased, with air travel going up 10%, urban bus prices going up 11.2%, and train passenger fares going up 23.6%. The cost of rental accommodation is up 14.9%.
Audiovisual equipment increased by 48%, jewelry by 26.6%, new cars by 21.6%, and apparel by 10.9% among non-food products. Firewood increased 14.8%, and liquefied gas in cylinders increased 23%. Prices for food varied, with the biggest rises occurring for potatoes (+66.4%), onions (+32.2%), and cabbage (+27.3%). Conversely, prices for carrots (-7.4%), eggs (-8.3%), and buckwheat (-17.7%) dropped.
Inflation rates varied by region, with Astana recording the highest at 13.3%, followed by the Karaganda region at 12.1% and the Akmola region at 12%. The regions of Almaty (7.8%) and Pavlodar (6.9%) have the lowest rates of inflation.
According to World Bank report, Kazakhstan’s economic activity has shown strong growth in early 2025, but inflation risks persist.