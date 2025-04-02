March economic snapshot: Regional and sectoral inflation insights

Sewerage rates increased by 23.7%, central heating by 19%, electricity by 14.3%, piped gas by 13.3%, and cold water rates by 88.4%. The cost of housing maintenance went up by 11%.

Vacation package services (+47.3%), communication services (+13.9%), healthcare services (+13.4%), auto maintenance and repair (+12.9%), personal care services (+12.6%), public catering (+11.3%), and recreation and sports activities (+9.2%) saw the biggest increases in the services sector. The cost of transportation also increased, with air travel going up 10%, urban bus prices going up 11.2%, and train passenger fares going up 23.6%. The cost of rental accommodation is up 14.9%.

Audiovisual equipment increased by 48%, jewelry by 26.6%, new cars by 21.6%, and apparel by 10.9% among non-food products. Firewood increased 14.8%, and liquefied gas in cylinders increased 23%. Prices for food varied, with the biggest rises occurring for potatoes (+66.4%), onions (+32.2%), and cabbage (+27.3%). Conversely, prices for carrots (-7.4%), eggs (-8.3%), and buckwheat (-17.7%) dropped.

Inflation rates varied by region, with Astana recording the highest at 13.3%, followed by the Karaganda region at 12.1% and the Akmola region at 12%. The regions of Almaty (7.8%) and Pavlodar (6.9%) have the lowest rates of inflation.

According to World Bank report, Kazakhstan’s economic activity has shown strong growth in early 2025, but inflation risks persist.





