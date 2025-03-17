March 17th – Day of culture and national traditions in Kazakhstan

On March 17, Kazakhstan celebrates this day within the framework of Nauryznama, focused on preserving and promoting the values of the Kazakh people. It offers a chance to recall customs that have shaped the national spirit over centuries

Betashar: A symbol of family values

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

Betashar, a significant Kazakh tradition, symbolizes the bride's acceptance into her new family and her introduction to her husband's relatives. This ritual embodies not only family values but also the richness of folk art, including music and crafts, reflected in the bride's wedding attire. The inclusion of betashar in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list highlights its importance for both Kazakhstan and global culture.

Horse breeding: A symbol of freedom and strength

Photo сredit: Midjourney / Kazinform

Additionally, horse breeding and the Tazy dog breed remain integral to Kazakh heritage, vital for survival in the vast steppe.

For Kazakhs, the horse is more than just a means of transportation or a source of sustenance—it's a symbol of freedom, wealth, and strength. In the past, nomads measured their wealth by the number of horses they had, and taxes were often paid with horses. They provided mobility, helped graze livestock, and even determined one’s social status. Despite a sharp decline during the Soviet period, traditional horse breeding is now experiencing a revival, with Kazakhstan ranking among the top 10 countries in horse numbers.

Tazy: Faithful companions of the Kazakhs

Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

The Tazy, more than just a dog, is a true symbol of the Kazakh steppe. These sleek, fast, and resilient hounds accompanied nomads for centuries, aiding in hunting. Tazys were highly respected for their crucial role in supporting the family. During times of famine, a single Tazy could feed an entire village. They had a special place in the yurt, were fed the best food, and were seen as the pride of the family. Today, interest in this breed is growing as it represents a living connection to ancestral traditions, an essential part of cultural heritage to preserve.

Kazakh national games

Asyk atu. Photo credit: instagram.com/worldnomadgames2024

National games play a key role in Kazakh culture. For example, Kokpar is a horse competition where participants compete to capture and carry the body of an animal. Asyk Atu involves throwing small bones of a sheep or goat to hit a target. Horseback archery is another prominent game and sport, requiring precision and incredible coordination. Falconry remains popular during major events.

These games reflect the survival skills in the steppe, promoting strength, endurance, and strategic thinking, and are an essential part of the nation's cultural identity.

