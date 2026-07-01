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    Manufacturing industry remains one of drivers of economic growth, Kazakh Minister

    11:19, 1 July 2026

    Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin presented the country’s economic outlook at a Government meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Manufacturing industry remains one of drivers of economic growth, Kazakh Minister
    Collage credit: Kazinform

    The Minister said despite the worsening of the foreign economic situation, last year Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.5%, one of the highest rates in recent years.

    From January to May 2026, growth reached 3.7%, with non-oil sectors expanding by over 5%.

    He said the manufacturing industry remains one of the drivers of progress.

    Strong growth continues in machinery, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food production, construction and transport services.

    He noted growth was also recorded in trade, agriculture, and information and communications.

    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy Manufacturing Construction Pharmaceuticals Food Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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