Manufacturing industry remains one of drivers of economic growth, Kazakh Minister

The Minister said despite the worsening of the foreign economic situation, last year Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.5%, one of the highest rates in recent years.

From January to May 2026, growth reached 3.7%, with non-oil sectors expanding by over 5%.

He said the manufacturing industry remains one of the drivers of progress.

Strong growth continues in machinery, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food production, construction and transport services.

He noted growth was also recorded in trade, agriculture, and information and communications.