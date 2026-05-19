Mango founder’s son placed under investigation after father’s death

According to El País, Jonathan Andic was detained by Catalan police on Tuesday and brought before a court in the town of Martorell near Barcelona. Investigators suspect him of involvement in the alleged murder of his father, who died in December 2024 after falling from a mountain trail in the Montserrat area.

The court is currently considering the prosecution’s request for provisional imprisonment with the option of release on €1 million bail.

Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra, initially treated the death of Mango founder Isak Andic as a hiking accident. However, investigators later discovered inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic’s testimony and expanded the probe.

According to El País, citing investigators, police examined Jonathan Andic’s mobile phone and are looking into possible motives related to family and business conflicts.

The Andic family released a statement defending Jonathan Andic, stressing that he has fully cooperated with judicial authorities throughout the investigation.

Mango founder Isak Andic died at the age of 71. Forbes estimated his fortune at approximately $4.5 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ferrari chairman John Elkann had been sentenced to one year of community service in connection with the Agnelli family inheritance case.