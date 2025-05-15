Mangistau region to launch KZT5.6bln worth sturgeon farming and caviar production complex

According to the regional administration, the construction of the RED PEARL sturgeon farm is to kick off in June near Kyzylozen village of Tupkaragan district, with the participation of a Swiss investor.

The enterprise plans to produce up to 100 tons of fish and 100 tons of caviar per year. Estimated at 5.6 billion tenge, the project will be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

Besides, a large-scale project of breeding a sea trout in cages is being implemented in Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian Sea. Up to 300 tons of fish is planned to be produced at the first stage of the project’s implementation in 2025-2026, and 1,600 tons will be produced at the second stage (2026-2027). By 2029-2030, production volumes will reach 5,000 tons.

The complex is set to be launched in September 2025.