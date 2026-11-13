The club confirmed Carrick’s departure⁠ on November 12, saying a managerial change was necessary to achieve its ambitions.

Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January 2026 and led United to third place in the Premier League. His team won 12 of its remaining 17 matches, collecting more points than any other club during that period.

However, United struggled to maintain that form this season. The team won just one of its first 10 Premier League matches, dropping into the relegation zone.

The club thanked Carrick for his dedication and professionalism, describing the former midfielder as a Manchester United legend whose contributions would always be remembered.

In May, United rewarded Carrick with a contract running until 2028 after he secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile,Sky Sports reports⁠ that Manchester United has reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to become its next head coach.

The 54-year-old Argentine is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract running until summer 2029. He could make his managerial debut against Liverpool on November 22.

Pochettino currently coaches the United States men’s national team. In August, theU.S. Soccer Federation announced⁠ a contract extension keeping him in charge through 2030.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe faced criticism over his remarks about immigration in the UK.