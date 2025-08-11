Manas International Airport switching to new IATA code

According to the press service of JSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the previous code has been used since 1974.

"The change symbolizes a new stage in the development of infrastructure and upgraded international status of the airport. The decision was taken by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which regulates the procedure for changing codes in the international system. The BSZ code belongs to the Manas Airport and is used in all global reservation and air transportation systems,” a statement from the Airports of Kyrgyzstan reads.

