    Man dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia after eating marmot

    22:54, 8 September 2025

    Mongolia's Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed a case of bubonic plague resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man in Tsagaan-Uul soum, Khuvsgul Province, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    According to the ministry, the man died after consuming marmot meat, with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test confirming bubonic plague as the cause. Authorities have warned citizens against eating marmot meat.

    Although hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, the rodent is considered a delicacy by some, and the ban is often ignored.

    The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots, which can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.

     

