    Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso launch joint investment bank

    20:42, 1 August 2025

    Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have announced the establishment of a joint investment bank aimed at enhancing economic integration among the three countries, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    The bank will finance major development projects in infrastructure, energy and agriculture, as part of a broader effort to build an independent economic partnership and reduce reliance on traditional Western and regional financial institutions.

    Each of the three countries will contribute around 5 percent of their tax revenues to the bank’s capital, which will be pooled to fund development initiatives across the region.

    As reported earlier, South Africa secures a US$398 million loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) for road infrastructure development. 

