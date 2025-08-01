Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso launch joint investment bank

The bank will finance major development projects in infrastructure, energy and agriculture, as part of a broader effort to build an independent economic partnership and reduce reliance on traditional Western and regional financial institutions.

Each of the three countries will contribute around 5 percent of their tax revenues to the bank’s capital, which will be pooled to fund development initiatives across the region.

As reported earlier, South Africa secures a US$398 million loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) for road infrastructure development.