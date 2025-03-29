Malaysia eyes pharmaceutical projects in Uzbekistan

At the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the production of pharmaceutical products within Uzbekistan.

Zulkifli Jafar noted that Pharmaniaga Berhad was one of the first companies in Malaysia to establish halal-certified insulin production for diabetes patients. This insulin is supplied to state medical institutions under government procurement contracts. He also highlighted that the company has implemented a system for the free distribution of insulin products to patients with diabetes across the country.

Additionally, the Executive Director of Pharmaniaga Berhad emphasized that, in cooperation with the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan, the company is exploring prospects for joint production of a range of pharmaceutical products within the country.

The Malaysian side expressed strong interest in establishing the production of halal-certified insulin at the Tashkent Pharma Park pharmaceutical cluster in partnership with Uzbekistan companies. It was noted that, in the initial phase, the company is prepared to bring the necessary technologies from Malaysia to launch production in accordance with halal standards using existing facilities in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical sector. In the following phases, Pharmaniaga Berhad plans to invest further in the development and expansion of this business.

To note, Uzbekistan and Malaysia have launched new projects.