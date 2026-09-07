Major shakeup looming as Japan PM plans Cabinet reshuffle

The strategic shakeup is designed to solidify the Takaichi administration ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session, which the government and the LDP-led coalition plan to convene in early October.

A senior government official has reportedly notified the LDP that Takaichi will seek formal authorization to overhaul the party’s leadership during an executive committee meeting on September 15. The broader administrative reshuffle – which will include appointing senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers across various ministries – is expected to take place between September 16 and 18.

The overhauls are slated to follow Cabinet approval of a landmark tax reform package, which will slash the consumption tax on food and beverages from 8% to 1% for a two-year period beginning next April.

Sources noted that if the tax reform is pushed back, the Cabinet and party leadership appointments may be postponed until after Takaichi’s scheduled visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly’s general debate later in the month.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan ruling bloc led by Takaichi had rammed FY 2026 budget through lower house.