Major power outage leaves 130,000 without electricity in San Francisco

The power failure left nearly one-third of the city dark.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management infomed via X about massive traffic disruptions caused by the power outage and urged residents to avoid non-essential trips and treat down traffic signals as four way stops.

A large power outage is impacting San Francisco - only call 9-1-1 for life safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat down traffic signals as four way stops, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and turn off major appliances to prevent surges. Never use gas… pic.twitter.com/AZGU42J2C1 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 20, 2025

In its latest post on X as of December 21, the Emergency Department said that power was being restored, but "40,000 customers may remain without electricity overnight" and urges residents to "call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies."

Power is being restored in many parts of San Francisco, but PG&E says about 40,000 customers may remain without electricity overnight.

If you are still without power:

• Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk

• Check on neighbors, especially seniors and people… pic.twitter.com/Rp1xFopLAX — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 21, 2025

Due to disruptions in power supply, restaurants and shops were forced to close. The outage also caused failures in public transportation and led to temporary service suspensions at some stations.

Massive power outage leaves 125,000+ homes & businesses in the dark.

Traffic lights dead, roads jammed, driverless cars stuck mid-road.

This is Saturday night in one of the world’s top tech cities!#SanFrancisco #PowerOutage #PGE #Blackout #Shocking #SFChaos #DriverlessCars… pic.twitter.com/LbiWF3p0wd — AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) December 21, 2025

Major power outage leaves over 130,000 without electricity in San Franciscohttps://t.co/AZyvcU95ug



🎥: Tayfun Coşkun pic.twitter.com/OITEzE7WXA — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) December 21, 2025

