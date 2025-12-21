EN
    Major power outage leaves 130,000 without electricity in San Francisco

    19:58, 21 December 2025

    A major power outage occurred last night in San Francisco, USA, affecting nearly 130,000 homes and businesses, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

    Major power outage leaves 130,000 without electricity in San Francisco
    Photo credit: @tbrownio / X

    The power failure left nearly one-third of the city dark.

    power outage in San Francisco
    Photo credit: @SF_emergency / X

    The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management infomed via X about massive traffic disruptions caused by the power outage and urged residents to avoid non-essential trips and treat down traffic signals as four way stops.

    In its latest post on X as of December 21, the Emergency Department said that power was being restored, but "40,000 customers may remain without electricity overnight" and urges residents to "call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies."

    Due to disruptions in power supply, restaurants and shops were forced to close. The outage also caused failures in public transportation and led to temporary service suspensions at some stations.

    Earlier, it was reported that visitors got stranded at Osaka expo overnight after subway outage caused chaos.

