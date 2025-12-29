Majilis Speaker summarizes Parliament’s legislative work for 2025

According to him, in 2025, the Majilis adopted 100 laws, 24 of which were initiated by deputies. Work was completed on the country’s Water Code, Budget Code, Tax Code, as well as construction, and digital codes.

“Each of them went through substantive discussions. Certain provisions sparked heated debates and even criticism both within the Parliament and among experts. The main outcome of this work is clear - the Parliament operates openly and effectively, making decisions that serve the country’s long-term interests,” Koshanov emphasized.

A landmark achievement was the adoption of the new Law “On Artificial Intelligence.” Kazakhstan became the second jurisdiction after the European Union to enact a dedicated law in this field.

“This year, we actively continued to address pressing social issues. In particular, new measures against gambling addiction were introduced. To protect citizens, especially young people, advertising of betting shops and totalizators has been banned on buildings, structures, and via internet. Forced marriage has also received a principled legal assessment. This step reaffirmed the state’s commitment to protecting human dignity, freedom of choice, and inalienable human rights,” said the Speaker.

Koshanov noted that housing issues remained a priority. In the sphere of shared construction, a ban was imposed on preliminary agreements related to the purchase of residential and non-residential premises.

A major step toward strengthening social justice was the introduction of support measures for families of law enforcement officers who lost their breadwinner in the line of duty. Deputies resolved the issue of monthly allowances for more than 500 families of officers who died between 1991 and 2021.