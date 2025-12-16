Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes deepening CA-Korea cooperation in AI and ecology

Held annually since 2023, the event has become an effective platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue and for strengthening cooperation within Central Asia.

Speaking at the plenary session titled Cooperation for Human Dignity, Social Justice, and Environmental Protection, the Chairman of the Majilis stressed the relevance and importance of the proposed agenda.

The protection of human dignity, social justice, and environmental preservation fully align with and are intertwined with the reforms being implemented in our country. These unwavering principles underpin every initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The idea of justice has become our national ideology. In turn, these principles serve as a guarantee of sustainable development and security in our region and the world. Thus, this meeting has further expanded the agenda of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea forum by incorporating new important areas, said Koshanov.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

According to the Majilis Speaker, respect for human dignity has historically been inherent to the peoples of the region, which once laid at the heart of the Great Silk Road. Central Asia has long been an example of humanism and openness to the cultures, religions, and traditions of other nations. In difficult times, entire ethnic groups found refuge and a new home here, including Koreans who were deported to the region nearly 80 years ago.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

Addressing social justice, Koshanov stressed that it is a fundamental principle of Kazakhstan’s state policy, consistently implemented at the legislative level to ensure equal opportunities and improve the well-being of all citizens. He also called for expanding the exchange of experience and deepening cooperation across all socially significant sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where Korea is a recognized global leader.

Koshanov also urged forum participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development within the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Speaking about environmental issues, the Majilis Speaker highlighted existing regional challenges, including the shrinking of the Caspian Sea, the consequences of the drying Aral Sea, and water resource shortages. In this regard, he pointed out the need to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation and joint scientific research on environmental issues.

Koshanov called on colleagues to propose new and bold solutions to environmental problems at the upcoming regional environmental summit scheduled to be held in Astana in 2026.

He also said significant prospects are also opening up for the activities of the International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, an initiative proposed by the President of Kazakhstan at a recent international forum in Ashgabat.

Koshanov also spoke about the major environmental opportunities associated with the start of construction of nuclear power plants by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. These facilities will serve as reliable sources of clean energy and drivers of ‘green’ technologies, significantly reducing harmful emissions and strengthening the region’s energy independence. The Majilis Speaker also highlighted Kazakhstan’s experience in fostering environmental awareness through the Taza Qazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan) movement.

In addition, the Speaker of the Majilis noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea, as well as substantial opportunities to expand cooperation in the production and processing of rare earth metals, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Further discussions of the forum’s agenda continued within two panel sessions focusing on economic cooperation, digital transformation, and industry, as well as on sustainable development and environmental protection. A meeting of representatives of think tanks and academic circles from the parliaments of the participating countries was also held. As a result of the event, parliamentarians adopted a Joint Declaration.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

On the sidelines of the forum, Koshanov discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation with Woo Won-shik, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea; Tanzila Norbaeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan; and Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

As part of the cultural program, forum participants visited the newly opened Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

The fourth meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea is scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.