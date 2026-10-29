EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, no tsunami threat

    07:43, 29 October 2026

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck northeastern Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo shortly after midnight on Thursday, registering lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, no tsunami threat
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The earthquake occurred at 12:07 a.m. local time at an estimated depth of approximately 52 kilometers. The agency said there was no threat of a tsunami.

    A lower 5 intensity was recorded in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba Prefecture, while weaker tremors were reported in other areas of the prefecture. The shaking was also felt in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, including Tochigi, Ibaraki and Saitama.

    The JMA initially estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.4 and its depth at around 50 kilometers before revising the preliminary figures.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported more than 1,000 people were still living in evacuation centers in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, three months after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake had damaged tens of thousands of homes, as residents await temporary housing. 

    World News Japan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All