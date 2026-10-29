Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, no tsunami threat

The earthquake occurred at 12:07 a.m. local time at an estimated depth of approximately 52 kilometers. The agency said there was no threat of a tsunami.

A lower 5 intensity was recorded in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba Prefecture, while weaker tremors were reported in other areas of the prefecture. The shaking was also felt in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, including Tochigi, Ibaraki and Saitama.

The JMA initially estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.4 and its depth at around 50 kilometers before revising the preliminary figures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported more than 1,000 people were still living in evacuation centers in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, three months after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake had damaged tens of thousands of homes, as residents await temporary housing.