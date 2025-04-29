Madinah Airport welcomes first group of Hajj pilgrims

The pilgrims were greeted by a fully integrated system of services designed to ensure exceptional care from the moment of their arrival.

A total of 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad, Republic of India, were received by several officials who welcomed them with flowers and souvenirs. Entry procedures were completed efficiently and smoothly, thanks to the coordinated efforts of various entities operating at the airport.

All relevant authorities responsible for serving the pilgrims have initiated their operational plans to ensure the pilgrims' smooth arrival and transfer to their well-equipped accommodations in Madinah, reflecting the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to facilitating the pilgrims' journey and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease.

Earlier it was reported that the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has launched the Hajj and Umrah terminology dictionary.