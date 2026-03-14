Macron says stance on Russia unchanged despite Middle East conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that developments in the Middle East would not alter the position taken by Ukraine’s partners regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Macron made the remarks in Paris during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said the escalation of tensions in the region should not be interpreted as creating a pause in measures related to the conflict.

Oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran heightened regional tensions and affected shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Amid rising prices, the United States has temporarily allowed the sale of certain Russian oil cargoes already at sea, partially easing existing restrictions in an effort to stabilize energy markets.

Macron said leaders of the Group of Seven countries had discussed the issue earlier this week and reiterated their position regarding existing sanctions. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also said easing restrictions at this stage would not be appropriate.

During the talks in Paris, Macron and Zelensky discussed the broader sanctions framework as well as vessels used to transport Russian oil.

The French president also reaffirmed support for a planned €90 billion European Union loan package intended to assist Ukraine. The initiative has been delayed after Hungary blocked the proposal along with a new round of sanctions.

Hungary and Slovakia have also raised concerns about the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to the two landlocked countries. Ukrainian authorities say the pipeline was damaged earlier this year, while the European Commission has proposed sending inspectors to assess the situation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Lee Jae Myung called for close monitoring of local gas stations to ensure compliance with a fuel price cap.