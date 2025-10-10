M7.5 earthquake hits southern Philippines

In a report, the institute said that the quake, which occurred at 9:43 a.m. local time (0143 GMT), struck at a depth of 20 kilometers, approximately 44 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Manay.

The institute initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 7.6.

The institute also strongly advised residents in coastal communities to immediately move to higher ground and stay away from the shore, warning that hazardous tsunami waves of more than 1 meter may impact areas near the epicenter within minutes to hours.

"These waves may continue for hours," said the tsunami warning, adding that they may be "more than 1 meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits."

Local disaster risk reduction offices across Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and nearby provinces have been placed on alert status as authorities continue to monitor the situation for possible aftershocks and sea-level changes.

The tremor was felt in the Eastern Visayas region, specifically in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, and Leyte in the central Philippines.

Local officials reported that the powerful quake caused cracks in some buildings in the region, but no deaths have been reported so far.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Earlier, powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on September 30, killing at least 68 people and wounding more than 500.