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    M6.6 earthquake strikes Philippines again

    12:17, 27 June 2026

    A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Friday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Xinhua

    M6.6 earthquake strikes Philippines again
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 7:34 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 90 kilometers southwest of Balut Island off the coast of Davao Oriental province. The hypocenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

    Earthquake Incidents Philippines Asia-Pacific region World News Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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