M6.6 earthquake strikes Philippines again
12:17, 27 June 2026
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Friday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Xinhua.
The earthquake occurred at 7:34 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 90 kilometers southwest of Balut Island off the coast of Davao Oriental province. The hypocenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.