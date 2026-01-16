M6.1 quake hits off coast of U.S. Oregon

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 43.77 degrees north latitude and 127.82 degrees west longitude.

No casualties or property damage have been reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued yet following the earthquake.

Earlier, it was reported that a series of strong earthquakes, including the initial one with a magnitude of 6.4, rattled the western Japan prefectures of Shimane and Tottori on January 6.