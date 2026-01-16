EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    M6.1 quake hits off coast of U.S. Oregon

    12:12, 16 January 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted off coast of the U.S. state of Oregon at 0325 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

    M6.1 quake hits off coast of U.S. Oregon
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 43.77 degrees north latitude and 127.82 degrees west longitude.

    No casualties or property damage have been reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued yet following the earthquake.

    Earlier, it was reported that a series of strong earthquakes, including the initial one with a magnitude of 6.4, rattled the western Japan prefectures of Shimane and Tottori on January 6. 

    Earthquake USA Incidents Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All