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    M6.1 earthquake hits waters near Fiji Islands

    10:12, 6 November 2026

    A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded in the South Pacific Ocean near Fiji, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.

    M6.1 earthquake hits waters near Fiji Islands
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred on November 5 at 10:21 p.m. Astana time.

    Its epicenter was located at 21.17 degrees south latitude and 178.65 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 540.8 kilometers.

    No information on casualties or possible damage was provided.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck near Masumbwe in northwestern Tanzania on November 5. 

    Earthquake Incidents Natural disasters Asia-Pacific region World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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