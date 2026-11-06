M6.1 earthquake hits waters near Fiji Islands
10:12, 6 November 2026
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded in the South Pacific Ocean near Fiji, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred on November 5 at 10:21 p.m. Astana time.
Its epicenter was located at 21.17 degrees south latitude and 178.65 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 540.8 kilometers.
No information on casualties or possible damage was provided.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck near Masumbwe in northwestern Tanzania on November 5.