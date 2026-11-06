M6.1 earthquake hits waters near Fiji Islands

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred on November 5 at 10:21 p.m. Astana time.

Its epicenter was located at 21.17 degrees south latitude and 178.65 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 540.8 kilometers.

No information on casualties or possible damage was provided.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck near Masumbwe in northwestern Tanzania on November 5.