M6.0 quake hits 3 km NE of San Diego Country Estates, California
22:48, 14 April 2025
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 3 km NE of San Diego Country Estates, California at 2025-04-14 17:08:27 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Xinhua reported.
The epicenter, with a depth of 9.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.03 degrees north latitude and 116.76 degrees west longitude.
