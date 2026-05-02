M5.7 quake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
21:26, 2 May 2026
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 jolted western Japan on Saturday, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the country's weather agency, Kyodo reported.
The quake, which struck at 6:28 p.m., registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefectures of Mie, Nara, and Wakayama and occurred at a depth of 70 kilometers in Nara, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As reported earlier, a M6.2 quake hit Japan's Hokkaido on Monday.