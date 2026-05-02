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    M5.7 quake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued

    21:26, 2 May 2026

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 jolted western Japan on Saturday, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the country's weather agency, Kyodo reported.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    The quake, which struck at 6:28 p.m., registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefectures of Mie, Nara, and Wakayama and occurred at a depth of 70 kilometers in Nara, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    As reported earlier, a M6.2 quake hit Japan's Hokkaido on Monday.

    World News Japan Earthquake Natural disasters Tsunami Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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